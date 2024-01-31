William H. Ebert (November 27, 1950 – January 28, 2024)

William H. Ebert, 73, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident for many years and former resident of Longmont, Colorado. Mr. Ebert died at his home from a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 27, 1950 in Phoenix, Arizona; the son of William J. Ebert and Mary E. Parker.

Mr. Ebert attended schools in Wickenburg, Arizona.

He married the love of his life Virginia B. Mendez in 1987 in Longmont, Colorado.

Mr. Ebert served in the United States Army.

He worked for Tata Chemical for 11 years and retired in 2001 as a Miner.

William enjoyed spending time with family; boating; fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife Virginia B. Ebert of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons Toby Ebert and wife Jennifer of Reliance, Wyoming; Cory Ebert of Aurora, Colorado; four daughters, Renee Garcia of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Melanie Mignerey of Green River, Wyoming; Lisa Garcia of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Desiree Maestas of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother; two sisters; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one son, William D. Ebert.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.