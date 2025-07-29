William J. Facinelli (September 1, 1928 – July 25, 2025)

William J. Facinelli, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully in the same home he was born in on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the age of 96.

He was born Saturday, September 1, 1928, to Joe Facinelli and Elsa Sander. William was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who embodied the spirit and resilience of Wyoming throughout his life.

William attended local schools and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1948. Afterward, he served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany until 1953. Upon his return, William dedicated 35 years to a career at FMC, ultimately retiring in the early 1990s as an operator.

In addition to his professional achievements, William was a proud and active member of his community, participating in the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 and the ELKS Lodge B.P.O.E 624. His love for his hometown was matched only by his love for his family and the joy they brought him.

William married Barbara Wright in 1951 and she preceded him in death October 7, 1997. William later married Margene Facinelli on March 3, 1999 in Laughlin, Nevada.

A man of many passions, William enjoyed photography, card games, fishing, and working in his yard. Facinelli was a season ticket holder for Wyoming Cowboys football, and rarely missed a game; a Wyomingite through and through. He had a penchant for fancy vehicles, proudly purchasing a 1978 GMC Sierra Classic, Cowboy Brown, that has been lovingly passed down through three generations and recently won a car show in Rock Springs. Known for his love of food—particularly popcorn, Riesen chocolates, and a nightly bowl of ice cream—William was a man who appreciated the simple pleasures of life.

Survivors include his wife, Margene Facinelli of Rock Springs; two daughters, Carla Perez and husband Paul, Debbie Smith and husband Tom, all of Rock Springs; and one son, Ernest Bennett. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Dana Whalen and husband David, Lindsey Facinelli, Brady Seymour and wife Kimi, Devin DiTullio and wife Katie, Derek DiTullio and wife Michelle, Jason Parker and wife Erin, and Jenece Flores and husband Marco. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Bailey Whalen, Olivia Whalen, Jackson Facinelli and wife Ellie, and Cole Seymour and wife Alex, as well as two cherished great-great-grandsons.

Preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Barbara Wright Facinelli, sons William “Bill” Facinelli and Robert “Bob” Facinelli, daughter Debbie McGarvey, and brothers John Jack Facinelli and Richard Facinelli. William is now reunited with them in eternal peace.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Military honors will follow immediately at Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Friends may call one hour prior to the services.

William’s family respectfully requests donations in his memory be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

William’s pride, patriotism, and love for his family will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Condolences may be left online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.