William “Jay” Jacob Zumbrennen (June 24, 1940 – January 1, 2020)

Born June 24, 1940, William “Jay” Jacob Zumbrennen passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at Advanced Health Care in Billings, Montana.

Jay was born in Rock Springs to Bill and Margaret Zumbrennen, he was one of five siblings; Johny, Patricia, David and Terry. Jay Graduated from Rock Springs in 1958.

Jay met the love of his life Sandra (Joey) Huner in 1959. Together they raised two children Jolene and Kevin. Jay shared his love of horses and rodeo with his family. They were always at the Fairgrounds or at a rodeo somewhere.

Jay worked many years for LM Olson construction. He was very proud of the projects he helped complete. He would point out Schools or Hospitals to us and say I built that. Jay sat on many committees and Fair Boards.

Jay was a proud and active member of Alcoholic Anonymous, He was very involved in local meetings was very proud of the people he sponsored and helped live a life of sobriety.

Jay touched many lives and hearts with his personality. Be it horses, dogs, construction sobriety or just a friend to lean on. Jay was there.

Jay is proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Margaret, Brothers Johny and David, Daughter Jolene and Grandson Zachary.

He is survived siblings Patricia, Terry (Lynn). Joey, Kevin (Cully) Grandchildren Kyle (Rilie), Aisey, Madison and Shepard. Son in law Mark Lanka and many Nieces, Nephews and cousins.