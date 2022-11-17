William John Downing (July 7, 1967 – October 23, 2022)

My father Bill, made in impact in the lives of everyone around him.

He made friends with all sorts of people who are sad about his passing. He had a great sense of humor and a laugh that could make you laugh.

He would tell a heck of a story even if he did sometimes argue with himself. If he was here today he would snicker at that comment because I believe I was the only one who pointed that out to him. He is going to be very missed by those of us who knew him.

I know he is no longer suffering from his health complications and I hope that can give all of us peace as we mourn him.

Let us find ways in the little things we do to keep his memory alive. He is gone, but not forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. at the Victory Christian Fellowship at 591 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.