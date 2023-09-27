William P “Bill” Korhonen (September 7, 1949 – September 20, 2023)

On September 20, 2023, William P “Bill” Korhonen, 74, was welcomed into Heaven by his mother, Patricia, father Toivo, and his sister, Rose Marie.

He was born in Rock Springs, WY on September 7, 1949, the second child of Pat and Toivo “Tom” Korhonen.

He lived in Superior for most of his young life until the family moved to Rock Springs upon the closure of the D.O. Clark mine.

He attended Yellowstone Elementary and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School Class of 1967. Bill enrolled in the University of Wyoming, completing most of his classwork for a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. While in Laramie, he met Jane Leister, and they were married in September of 1970. Bill and Jane had three children: Janel (born in 1972), Angela (born in 1974), and Michael (born in 1976). Although he and Jane divorced, in recent years they became good friends and would visit.

He started working at Allied Chemical in 1974, working for 34 years until his retirement in 2008. Bill was a lifetime member of United Steelworkers Local 15320, serving two terms as union president and holding many other offices and committee assignments.

Bill loved nothing more than camping and fishing up in the southern Wind Rivers; either at Sweetwater Gap, Sweetwater Bridge, or any of the spots along the river. He loved taking day trips to Flaming Gorge, Little Mountain, or any special places found in Sweetwater and Sublette County. Bill also loved to travel, going to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand.

His loving four-legged companions Tahoe, Jasmine, Shasta and Kenai would accompany Bill while tending to his vegetable gardens and wintering in Arizona.

Survivors include his children Janel Goff and husband Kevin of Casper, WY, Angela Rene Fleming of Centennial, CO, Michael Sean Korhonen and wife Stacey of Aurora, CO; and beloved grandchildren Chase, Kyle, Madilene, Kaylee, and Mason.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY.

A Rosary Vigil will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Father Bill Hill will be conducting.

Interment will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.