William Ramon “Ray” Frint (August 12, 1928 – May 10, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — William Ramon “Ray” Frint, 90, of Green River passed away at home on May 10, 2019 following a lengthy illness.

He was born August 12, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah the son of Nora Black and Floyd William Frint. He grew up with four younger sisters.

He attended school in Utah and went on his LDS mission to Sweden in 1947 where he met his future wife Ann-Marie Gustavsson. They married in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1951.

He graduated from the University of Utah in 1952 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for FMC for 50+ years. During that time he developed several patents for solution mining and is still known as Mr. Trona to this day.

Even after retirement he continued to work as a consultant for FMC. William was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in a Bishopric in his ward.

William was an avid arrowhead collector. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and hunting.

William was preceded in death by his wife Ann-Marie Gustavsson Frint and his son David Lorin Frint. He is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Schofield (John White) of Mesquite, Nevada, his son Roger Frint (Sharon) of Green River, his daughter-in-law Marcene Frint of Green River as well as 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Green River LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

