William Robert Poncik (May 11, 1944 – July 14, 2020)

William Robert Poncik (Bob), 76, of Milton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was a long time resident of Green River having resided there for 18 years from 1985- 2003.

He was born in El Campo, Texas in Wharton County at Nightingale Hospital. He was the middle child of three children to Willie and Agnes Poncik. He was the class of 1962 at Louise High School in Louise, Texas. He was a United States Army Veteran and served as an Airborne Infantry Sniper with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was a certified deep sea diver. He earned an Associates of Science in Geology and an Associates of Arts in Accounting from Jefferson Davis Community College in Brewton, Alabama. He owned and operated Bob’s Gun Shop for 48 years. He was a retired ExxonMobil employee with 32 years of service.

Bob had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed collecting firearms and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He had a witty and very humorous personality. He left a great impression on everyone he crossed paths with in his life. He had a great love for children. He enjoyed watching football, having played and excelled with his incredible strength in his high school years. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

He survived by his wife of 50 years Patricia Mary Sanderson Poncik, of Milton Florida; a sister Katy Poncik Wendel, of El Campo, Texas; a son, Robert Paul Galea, of Brewton, Alabama; a grandson, Kody Lea (Kristin) Galea , of Bradenton, Florida, a granddaughter Kerri Alicia Galea (Chris) Price, of Meridian, Idaho; a grandson, Garrett Thomas Laeger, of Pineville, Louisiana, a grandson Dorion Myles Galea, of Land O Lakes, Florida, a grandson, Jarrett Rowe Galea, of Jacksonville, Florida, a grandson Daulton Francis Galea, of Jacksonville, Florida, and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Max Poncik and his mother, Agnes Marie Smajstrla Poncik; his brother, Bernard Poncik; his daughter, Marion Marie Galea and grandson, Kirby Ross Galea.

Funeral Services for William Poncik were held at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton, Florida July 25th at 2:00 p.m.