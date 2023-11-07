William Roger Frint (June 9, 1953-November 2, 2023)

William Roger Frint, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at his home. He was a resident of Green River for 42 years and former resident of Salt Lake City.

He was born June 9, 1953 in Salt Lake City; the son of William Ramon Frint and Ann Marie Gustavsson.

Frint attended schools in Salt Lake City and Green River and was a 1971 graduate of Green River High School.

He married the love of his life, Sharon Louise Marick Sept.25, 1978, in Elko, Nev. She preceded him in death Jan. 4, 2020.

He worked for FMC Corporation for 37 years and retired in 2015 as a miner.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, playing poker, horse racing, gambling, He also loved rock hunting, water skiing, camping, board games with family at holiday events, especially trivial pursuit. He loved bowling, playing and coaching softball. His intelligence and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his son, Larry Frint and wife Stacy of Green River; two daughters, Tina Frint of North Platte, Neb., and Lisa Frint of Green River; four grandchildren, Taylor Frint of Green River, Lexie Frint of Eugene, Ore., Colby Frint of North Platte, Neb., Chloe Frint of North Platte Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his wife; mother; father; one brother, David Frint; and one sister, Mary Ann Schofield.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at the Green River Bowling Center, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

