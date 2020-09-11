William S. “Bill” Ward (June 11, 1942 – September 8, 2020)

William S. “Bill” Ward, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 50 years and is a former resident of Lomita, California.

Mr. Ward was born on June 11, 1942, in Torrance, California; the son of Elbert Ward and Thelma Franke.

He attended schools in Harbor City, California and was a 1960 graduate of Narbonne High School.

Bill married Donna French on June 19, 1981, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Mr. Ward served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He worked at Texas Gulf for 23 years until his retirement in 1999 as a Surface Maintenance Mechanic. Bill also worked in construction, pipe fitting and welding prior to his employment at Texas Gulf.

Mr. Ward enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, camping, fishing, target shooting, reading, driving around the desert drinking beer, and was an avid Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys fan.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Ward of Green River, Wyoming; one son Kenny Ward of Green River; one daughter, Michelle Varley and husband Drew of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Terri Angelich and husband Mike of Redondo Beach, California; two grandchildren, Will Varley; Nate Varley; one uncle, Dwight Snider and wife Cheryl; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Franke Burns.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

The family respectfully requests donations in Bill’s memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

