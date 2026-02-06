William Thomas Kowalowski Jr. (August 26, 1946 – January 30, 2026)

William Thomas Kowalowski Jr., known to all as Bill, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2026, at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah. He was 79 years old.

Bill was born on August 26, 1946, in Malone, New York, and was raised in Silver Bay, Minnesota. He served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969, including service in Vietnam. After seeing the world, Bill returned home to the love of his life, Sandra Ann. Together they started their family and eventually settled in Rock Springs, where they raised their children, Billy and Michelle.

Bill worked as a welder at the Bridger Coal Mine, retiring in 1998 after years of dedicated service. Following retirement, Bill and Sandra’s adventures continued as they moved to Kalispell, Montana, and later to Southern Utah. Bill had a lifelong passion for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and skiing. An active sportsman, Bill participated in softball, hockey, and golf throughout his life. He was also an accomplished woodworker, crafting everything from cribbage boards and fly-fishing nets to a beautiful bedroom set for his beloved wife. Among his most cherished memories were the many Jimmy Buffett concerts he attended—Bill was a devoted Parrothead.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Kowalowski; his sisters Patricia Panor and Mary Ann Ewert; and his brother Joseph Kowalowski.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra Ann; his sister Helena Kowalowski-Blake; his son William (Billy) and daughter-in-law Christine with her daughters Kenzie, Rylee, Randi, and Maddi; his daughter Michelle Kowalowski and grandson Elijah and his partner Vivian; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Bill was known for his sharp wit, mischievous sense of humor, and dry delivery. He was always ready with a smile and a joke, bringing light and laughter to all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be planned for later this year. Location and details to be announced. Please consider making memorial donations to your local Veterans organization in lieu of flowers.