Willis “O’Dell” Fuller (January 17, 1941 – January 31, 2025)

Willis “O’Dell” Fuller, 84, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, January 31, 2025, at his home. He was a resident of Green River for the past seven years and former resident of Riverton.

He was born on Friday, January 17, 1941, in Union Hill, Arkansas; the son of Willis Edward Fuller and Velma Ray Berry. O’Dell lived a life full of dedication, love, and service.

O’Dell attended schools in Bakersfield, California, and graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1958.

He joined the United States Marine Corps, exemplifying bravery and patriotism in service to his country.

O’Dell married the love of his life Linda Ruth Cone April 20, 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With a profound commitment to his career, O’ Dell spent 30 years as a respected truck driver for Big Wyoming Trucking, retiring in 2018. His stellar service was honored when he was named Trucker of the Year in 2018 and he logged two million safe miles in Wyoming as well. a testament to his dedication and professionalism.

O’Dell was an active member of the Wyoming Truckers Association, the American Bowling Association, and the American Legion. His passion for bowling and community involvement was evident in his participation in numerous activities and organizations.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Fuller of Green River; two daughters, Julie Hopkins and her husband Leo of Green River, and Sheri Inglin and her husband Duane of Olympia, Washington; two brothers, Stanley Fuller and his wife, Treva, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Kenny Fuller and his wife Corwin of Grand Junction, Colorado; four grandchildren, Mandi Hawkins, Randall Hopkins and his wife Sara, Blake Inglin, and Jordan Inglin; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Hawkins, Addalee Hopkins, Isla Hopkins, Harper Inglin, and Wren Inglin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Edward Fuller and wife Darlene; his mother Velma Fay Fuller; one sister, Wanda Caudill; and half-sister, Kathy Roche.

A man of unwavering integrity and kindness, Willis legacy will continue to shine through his family and the countless lives he touched throughout his lifetime.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in O’Dell memory to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Stanton Island, New York 10306.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

O’Dell will be profoundly missed but forever celebrated in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.