Knudsen Hits Game-Winner For RSHS While GRHS Sweeps Pinedale

**This article has been edited to reflect Tahlia Knudsen as the Lady Tiger who had the game-winning shot against Natrona**

SWEETWATER COUNTY – In a conference match on Friday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers secured a hard-fought victory against Natrona County with a final score of 2-1. Tahlia Knudsen emerged as the heroine of the match, clinching the win for the Lady Tigers with a decisive, game-winning goal.

Meanwhile, the Green River Lady Wolves dominated their conference match against Pinedale with an astounding final score of 11-0. Isa Vasco stole the show, showcasing her talent by scoring an impressive 10 goals.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Vasco’s performance not only led her team to victory, but further solidified her position as the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Wolves. She only needs two more to reach the 100-career-goal milestone.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Jazy Hunt contributed to the Lady Wolves’ commanding win by adding another goal to the scoreboard.

On Saturday, the third-ranked Kelly Walsh team secured a 4-0 victory over Rock Springs in another conference match.

In the boys’ division, Rock Springs showcased their dominance on Friday with a 5-0 victory over Natrona County in their conference match.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Wolves got right in their conference match against Pinedale after receiving their first conference loss of the season from Lander Tuesday. They emerged victorious against the Wranglers with a final score of 4-2.

Irie Kuball and Max Hintz each scored two goals to propel their team to victory.

On Saturday, the second-ranked Kelly Walsh boys’ team secured a 4-0 victory over Rock Springs.

Coming Up

Next week, the Rock Springs teams head to Star Valley for the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament, which starts May 9. For Green River, they will face Powell on May 10 and will take on Cody the following day.