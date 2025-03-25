Wills, Trusts and What You Need

A Free Online Workshop by Legacy Law

Are you over 50 and do not have a will or trust? Don’t know where to start?

Join Attorney Bethany Gilson Casey for an informative workshop designed specifically for you.

Wills, Trusts and What You Need: A Guide to Protecting Your Family

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM MST

Follow the link below 👇

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW

In this beginner-friendly session, you’ll discover:

  • What estate planning really means (It’s simpler than you think!)
  • How to take the first steps in creating your plan
  • Typical timeframes and costs involved
  • Key considerations for protecting your family’s future

This workshop is perfect for:

  • Individuals over 50 who are new to estate planning
  • Those looking to understand the basics before diving deeper
  • Anyone seeking clarity on where to begin

By attending, you’ll gain:

  • A clear understanding of estate planning fundamentals
  • Confidence to start your own planning process
  • Insights on when to seek professional guidance

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn the essentials and take the first step towards securing your legacy.

This is a live event with no replay available, so be sure to join us on the scheduled date. Secure your spot now for this FREE workshop and take the first step towards a protected future.

Limited spots available – Register now to reserve your place!

Don’t wait, REGISTER NOW!

Invest an hour of your time to gain peace of mind for years to come. Your family’s future is too important to leave to chance.

Bethany Gilson Casey, Esq., is the founder of Legacy Law, a boutique law firm which has served hundreds of clients in Wyoming and Utah. A frequent speaker at conferences, parents’ groups, and schools, Bethany enjoys educating her community on the importance of estate planning.

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

