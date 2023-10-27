Wilma Erramouspe (September 4, 1935 – October 26, 2023)

Wilma Erramouspe, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

She was born Sept. 4, 1935 in Winton, Wyoming to the late William and Gladys Lowe. Wilma was the youngest of six children. She attended school in Reliance, Wyoming where she graduated in 1953. She found employment in the office at Gun Quealy and worked until she was pursued by a handsome, young rancher.

She married John B. Erramouspe on April 16, 1955. Together they raised ten beautiful children, splitting their time between Rock Springs and the Erramouspe Ranch. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She taught her family the importance of caring for others and giving of oneself and ensuring that family always came first. Wilma’s love of cooking was enjoyed by many and a skill that was passed down to her children. Laughter came easy to her when she was with her family and friends.

Wilma instilled prayer and faith in her children by living a devout Catholic life. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She is survived by her children, Joe (Tiffany) Erramouspe, John (Joy) Erramouspe, Paul (Sherry) Erramouspe, Pat Erramouspe (Londa Stout), Mary (Lance) Allen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris (Shauna) Erramouspe, Bernadette “Bernie” (Tony) Legerski, Lori (Shawn) Gipson of Boerne, Texas, Nancy (Rick) Gideon of The Woodlands, Texas, Erin (George) Gavula, of Edmond, Oklahoma, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters, two brothers, several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and nephews.

A rosary will be recited on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Graveside service and interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, following funeral services.

The family would like to thank Baylee Mortensen for spending time and looking after the needs of mom and to Shawna Welter of Hospice of Sweetwater County for her gentle kindness and tenderness that she showed to our mother for the last several months.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Wilma’s memory to Inside Connections Pregnancy Resource Center; 731 C Street; Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Hospice of Sweetwater County; 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220; Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Holy Spirit Catholic School; 210 A Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.