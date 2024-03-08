Wilma Jean Walker (May 11, 1929-March 4, 2024)

In the early morning hours of March 4, 2024, surrounded by her family, Wilma Jean Walker stepped from this earth into eternity at the age of 94. Born on May 11, 1929 to Christ and Marie Goehring, she was the oldest of seven children.

Wilma had a passion for reading, was a very social individual who loved to be with people. and had a strong connection with her family. She enjoyed many careers in her life, one of which eas being a teacher In 1948 she married Albert Walker and life brought them five children. After a divorce, she relocated to Nampa, Idaho and became an LPN. Taking care of people was one of her life passions. She also enjoyed travel and volunteered in a reading program which helped struggling children learn how to read. Her faith and trust in God were a motiving source of strength for every situation in life.

Miss Willye, as many called her, was preceded in death by her father Christian Goehring; mother Marie Goehring; brothers William Goehring, Ted Goehring, and Vern Goehring; and husband Albert Walker. She is survived by brother Mel Goehring and wife Lillian, brother Dick Goehring and wife Marddy, brother Del Goehring and wife Jana. Her children include Judith Killion and husband Dan, Kirby Walker and wife Gaylene, Randy Walker and wife Laurie, Scott Walker and wife Jeanne, and Gary Walker and wife Renata. Her grandchildren include Danna Flores, Tammy Harris, Nicole Scott, Tara Meyer, Tamarra Walker, Candance Walker, Katy Burke, Megan Walker, and one grandson Jason Walker. She also had 16 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the people who helped with her care since moving to Wyoming. The staff at Mansface Terrace, the staff and families of The Mission, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff, the effective and caring ambulance staff , as well as the Fox and Alsips Funeral Homes. She wanted to leave the world with this one last thought:

Oh death where is thy victory? O grave where is thy sting? But thanks be to God who gives us us victory. I Corinthians 15:55

A viewing will take place at Alsips Funeral Home in Nampa, Idaho March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Graveside services take place March 15 at 1 p.m., at Chapel of the Chimes Cemetery in Meridian, Idaho. A celebration of life will take place March 30 at 2 p.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church in Green River.