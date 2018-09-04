Win a 6.5 Creedmoor from Rocky Mountain Powersports in September

Rocky Mountain Powersports is giving away a custom Outlaw Rifleworks 6.5 Creedmoor to one lucky customer this September.



HERE’S HOW TO WIN!

1- Purchase any inventory item between Sept. 4 and 30 to receive a raffle ticket towards this rifle.

2 – Get a 2nd raffle ticket, just for purchasing any apparel item in stock!

Rocky Mountain Powersports in Downtown Rock Springs is your choice when you’re looking for a side-by-side, ATV, snowmachine, personal watercraft, and also auto body and accessories. Stop by today or visit online!

Your purchase must be made between Sept. 4 and Sept. 30 to be entered to win the prize. Please visit Rocky Mtn. Powersports for any questions and to view the rifle in person.





