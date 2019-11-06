WIN BIG at the 2019 Beard Bash Celebration

It’s beard time baby!

Are you ready to win a Remington 700 30-06 rifle, DynaGlow grill, Ridgeline safe or other great prizes at the 4th Annual Beard Bash Celebration?!

This year, ALL Beard Bash attendees (21 and older, legally eligible) will have a chance to win our GRAND PRIZE Remington rifle, along with prize baskets and giveaways all night long!

WHEN Saturday, November 23

6pm-8pm WHERE Marty’s Gastro Pub

1549 Elk St. in Rock Springs



🎁 Prize Preview

GRAND PRIZE–

Remington 700 30-06 Rifle

Best Beard 1st Place Prize-

Ridgeline 40 Gun Safe





Best Beard 2nd Place Prize–

DynaGlow 2-burner Open Cart Propane Gas Grill

Best Beard 3rd Place Prize–

TBA (What? Did you think we’d tell you E V E R Y T H I N G? 🤨)

Weekly Prizes- Each week leading up to the Beard Bash keep an eye 👀 out for #giveways on our video launches. Each giveaway is your chance to win a $25 Gift Card to Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar or Santa Fe Southwest Grill!

*BONUS– Each weekly winner will also receive 1 extra raffle ticket for the Grand Prize Drawing.

Admission/Donations Admission to the 2019 Beard Bash is completely FREE. However, donation stations will be available throughout the night to benefit local charitable organizations. Last year with your help we were able to make donations to Cowboys Against Cancer and the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. –Amazing! Let’s see if we can’t do even more this year!

Bring your beard or your buddy

and let’s make this year’s Bash one for the books!

Beard Bash 2019 Videos

​ ​

The 2019 Beard Bash is presented by Davidson Family Dental & SweetwaterNOW with the help of these great sponsors:

Trailhead Guns

The Home Depot

Shear Luck Salon & Spa

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Cody Pierpoint – State Farm

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply

Thank you so much for your support!!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.