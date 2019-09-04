WIN Denver Broncos Tickets with Western Wyoming Beverages’ #DrinkWiserWYO Video Contest

To celebrate National Beer Responsible Day, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser are giving you a shot at winning DENVER BRONCOS TICKETS, Wyoming Cowboys tickets and more when you show us how you #DrinkWiserWYO.

How to Enter Film a short video (30 seconds or less) showing us how you Drink Wiser and enjoy beer responsibly. POST the video to your social media page (Facebook or Instagram) Tag SweetwaterNOW and use #DrinkWiserWYO to share your submission with us and be entered to win. Contest Rules All video submissions must be shared with #DrinkWiserWYO by September 30, 2019.

Must be 21 years or older to enter.

One entry per person.

🎉 PRIZES

Grand Prizes





1st place– TWO TICKETS TO A DENVER BRONCOS GAME

2nd Place– Two tickets to a Wyoming Cowboys Game

Entry Prize

BUD Swag– Send us your #DrinkWiserWYO video submission and automatically win FREE Budweiser swag like the items shown above.

Enjoy Responsibly. Drink Wiser.

The #DrinkWiserWYO Contest is Brought to You by:

In partnership with:

