Win #Prizes When You Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening!

Obstetrics & Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial has amazing opportunities for you to WIN when you schedule your Cervical Cancer screening by February 15, 2023.

Women should receive cervical cancer screenings every 3 years starting at age 21. 

To schedule, contact
Obstetrics & Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at (307) 352-8383

**Mention this flyer to be entered in a drawing to win one of several great prizes.

YOU COULD WIN:

  • 5 WINNERS- Grounded Moon Sound Bath Gift Certificate  $60.00EA x 5
  • 1 WINNER- Blossom2Bloom Healing – Foot Zone Gift Certificate $75.00
  • 1 WINNER- Lakeside Lodge Gift Certificate & Brochure $150.00
  • 1 WINNER- Escape Day Spa – Message Gift Certificate
  • 1 WINNER- Elements – Gift Certificate $100

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

