Win #Prizes When You Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening!

To schedule, contact Obstetrics & Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at (307) 352-8383 . **Mention this flyer to be entered in a drawing to win one of several great prizes.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.