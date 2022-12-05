Win #Prizes When You Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening!

Obstetrics & Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial has amazing opportunities for you to WIN when you schedule your Cervical Cancer screening by February 15, 2023.
Women should receive cervical cancer screenings every 3 years starting at age 21.
To schedule, contact
Obstetrics & Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at (307) 352-8383.
**Mention this flyer to be entered in a drawing to win one of several great prizes.
YOU COULD WIN:
- 5 WINNERS- Grounded Moon Sound Bath Gift Certificate $60.00EA x 5
- 1 WINNER- Blossom2Bloom Healing – Foot Zone Gift Certificate $75.00
- 1 WINNER- Lakeside Lodge Gift Certificate & Brochure $150.00
- 1 WINNER- Escape Day Spa – Message Gift Certificate
- 1 WINNER- Elements – Gift Certificate $100
