Wind Chill, High Wind Watches Issued for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Not only is it going to get cold, but the wind coming along with the next snow storm is going to make it feel even colder.

The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued two alerts for Sweetwater County. The first is for a high wind watch which goes into effect Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. through 5 that evening. Residents in east Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and south Lincoln County can expect 30 to 40 mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph.

While the area is only expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, the winds will impact travel conditions.

“Possible high winds will be accompanied by a period of snow Wednesday afternoon that will bring sharply reduced visibility and blowing snow,” the alert states. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous cross winds are expected.”

The second alert is for a wind chill watch, which will go into effect on Wednesday, December 21 at 5 p.m. through 11 a.m. on Friday, December 23. East Sweetwater County, Green River, Rock Springs and Flaming Gorge residents can expect “dangerously cold wind chills” with “wind chills as low as 50 below zero.”

On Thursday, the high will be around 8 below zero, which will be the coldest day this week.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” according to the NWS.

