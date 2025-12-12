Windstorms Cause at Least 39 Blow-Over Crashes in Three Days

CHEYENNE – High winds have caused 39 vehicles to crash on Wyoming highways so far according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Most crashes occurred on Interstate 80 near Cooper Cove west of Laramie, Interstate 25 on Wyo Hill south of Cheyenne, and I-25 near Wheatland at Bordeaux. Many blown-over vehicles were underweight, and some trailers were even empty.

WYDOT updates the minimum weights listed on overhead digital messaging signs based on real-time wind speeds. Drivers should check weight-based wind closure information often to ensure travel is permitted.

It’s not just commercial vehicles that are at risk, campers, toy-haulers and other large trailers are also susceptible to blowing over in strong winds.

Both WYDOT and the WHP urge all travelers to heed wind closure warnings. Driving a prohibited vehicle during these closures can lead to fines, including fines for any damage to the roadway. In addition, a single blow-over event often occupies several troopers, along with additional towing and emergency vehicles, tying up critical resources that may be needed elsewhere and sometimes forcing the highway to close to all traffic for debris cleanup.

Crash totals and details are preliminary, and final totals may change as crash reports are processed.