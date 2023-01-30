Windy, Frigid Conditions Will Remain Through Midweek

Windy, Frigid Conditions Will Remain Through Midweek

Road conditions at milepost 221 near Sinclair this afternoon. (Photo courtesy of WYDOT webcam.

CHEYENNE — It doesn’t appear that we’re going to be out of the deep freeze at least through midweek, according to the latest road impact forecast from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Travelers along Interstate 80 can expect more blustery conditions, blowing a drifting snow, black ice through Wednesday afternoon. WYDOT is calling for white out and grounded blizzard conditions along portions of I-80 and I-25 as well.

Wind gusts up to 60 m.p.h. are expected in areas between Rawlins and Laramie. South Pass and areas between Rock Springs and Rawlins well see gusts up to 45 m.p.h.

These weather conditions are expected to break by Thursday, but no unnecessary travel as being advised for the next several days. Check out the entire WYDOT road impact forecast below, and for up-to-date road conditions visit the their website before traveling.

