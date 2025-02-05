Winners Announced for 2025 Regional Science Fair

Overall winners of the 2025 Southwest Regional Science Fair. From the left: David Young, TATA Chemical Project Management Operations, David Tanner, Western’s School of Math and Science Chair, Kyla Arnold, Cora Jenks, and Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Beth Gard. Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College.

ROCK SPRINGS –– Western Wyoming Community College hosted the Southwest Regional Science Fair Jan. 30.

This year, 53 participants came from four different schools across the region. The fair is an opportunity for students to apply their STEM knowledge, engage in scientific thought, and gain innovative ideas and knowledge from peers and educators. Local STEM teachers dedicate much of their time to prepare their students for this educational opportunity.

“The Science Fair is an opportunity for students around the state to showcase their ingenuity and creativity in the context of science. We greatly appreciate the students that participate, and their teachers and their family that support them” David Tanner, the school of math and science chair said.

The fair is an affiliate of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition.

This year participants presented 36 projects from the following schools: Big Piney Middle School, Kemmerer Junior/ Senior High School, Pinedale High School, and Hanna Elementary.

Winners

Overall Winner:

Cora Jenks and Kyla Arnold, from Big Piney Middle School for their project, From Polluted to Pure: Evaluating the Efficiency of Brassica Juncea Plants in Heavy Metal Phytoremediation. Jenks and Arnold were awarded a scholarship to Western along with a trophy and medal.

Animal Sciences:

First place: Anjulee Sevenski and Kassidy Shreve (Big Piney Middle School) – Comparative Protein Analysis of Animals in the Cervidae Family: Moose, Elk, Mule Deer and White Tail Deer.

Behavioral & Social Sciences:

First place: Adison Penfield and Gabriella Bennett (Big Piney Middle School) – The Effect of Infinity Mirrors on Human Perception.

Second place: Saige Erickson and Tailyn Sellers (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – Coke vs. Pepsi

Second place: Kelsey Zobell (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – Who’s Who and What’s What of Chocolate

Biochemistry/Cellular & Molecular Biology/Bioinformatics & Computational Biology:

First place: Symon Carpenter (Big Piney Middle School) – Generating Electricity from Wastewater

Second place: Callee Wilder (Big Piney Middle School) – Reviving Nature: Methods to Prolong the Life of a Plant Cell

Biomedical & Health Sciences/Biomedical Engineering/Translational Medical Sciences:

First place: Lucy Ryerse (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – What Type of Sunscreen Gives the Best Coverage?

Chemistry/Energy: Chemical:

First place: Lexxus Green and Matisyn Long (Big Piney Middle School) – How the Presence of Chemicals Affect the Color of Fire

First place: Seth Ellis and Wyatt Miller (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – What Makes Ice Melt Fastest?

Second place: Haven Jackson (Hanna Elementary School) – Candy Crystallization

Third place: Samantha Carpenter (Hanna Elementary School) – Gluten-Free Four: Does it Rise?

Earth & Environmental Sciences/Environmental Engineering:

First place: Cora Jenks and Kyla Arnold (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – From Polluted to Pure: Evaluating the Efficiency of Brassica Juncea Plants in Heavy Metal Phytoremediation

Second place: Tinley Kern (Big Piney Middle School) – Evaluating Water Quality: Artesian Wells vs. Rural Wells in Terms of Safety and Purity

Third place: Eli Jernigan and Jaxson Salo (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – Liquid Lab: The Quest for Pure Water

Engineering Mechanics/Sustainable Materials & Design/Materials Science:

Junior Division

First place: Lillian Patterson (Big Piney Middle School) – Analyzing the Effect of Flames on Fleece Fibers

Second place: Charlie Knotts (Big Piney Middle School) – Engineering an Ionizing Water Filter

Third place: Jaice Carver and Shonee Bingham (Big Piney Middle School) – Reading Colors of Flames with an Engineered Spectrometer

Senior Division

First place: Ash Cooper (Pinedale High School) – Cafe Noir

Mathematical Sciences:

First place: Kale Raza and Parker Key (Big Piney Middle School) – Arc and Impact: Exploring the Relationship Between Distance and Time in NFL Kicks

Microbiology:

First place: Aria Lowery and Ashlyn Taylor (Big Piney Middle School) – The Effect of Sunlight on Bacteria Growth

Second place: Brenden Lockwood and Logan Rogers (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – What Grade has the Dirtiest Phone?

Physics & Astronomy:

First place: Payzlee Anstett (Big Piney Middle School) – Head First: Investigating G-Forces on the Skull During a 3-Meter Dive

Second place: Addison West and Payton Scherr (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – Air vs Helium Volleyball

Third place: Wrenlynn Byers (Kemmerer Jr./Sr. High School) – Measuring Skyglow with a Digital Camera

Plant Sciences: