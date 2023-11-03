Winners Announced for Paint the Town Pink Contest

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Paint the Town Pink rivalry continues as Amber Kramer State Farm in Rock Springs and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union in Green River won the Paint the Town Pink contest for the third year in a row.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County hosts the Paint the Town Pink contest each year to raise awareness for breast cancer. This year, Trona Valley Credit Union Green River Branch had some competition during the voting from State Bank, but their “Pirates of the CURE-IBBEAN” took it for a three-peat win in Green River. They were closely followed by State Bank, Amber Kramer State Farm Green River, the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center and Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson.

Rock Springs also had a three-peat winner with Amber Kramer State Farm who partnered with Donna Audevart, cancer survivor, to paint and remind Sweetwater County residents to “Hope for a Cure” to support cancer awareness. The community voted them as the Paint the Town Pink 2023 Rock Springs winner for the third year in a row.

The contest in Rock Springs also featured Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Rock Springs, Studio Designs Floral Company, Whisler Chevrolet, Penny Kramer Allstate, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Sweetwater Technologies and Tips Kitchen, the first food truck to participate.

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Green River Branch won the Green River contest for the third year in a row. Courtesy photo

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their business.

Paint the Town Pink is a cancer awareness campaign that supports the fighters and survivors, and helps us remember those taken from breast cancer. It is a reminder for all people affected by cancer to get screened.

Early detection saves lives and treatment is available right here. The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and offers the same treatment locally.