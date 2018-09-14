Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s September 13 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the winners of their weekly association tournament held Thursday, September 13. The members of the association played 4 Clubs and a Putter.

The first place low gross was Jerry Butcher. The first place low net went to Tony Pasin. Second place low net went to Jack Edwards.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.