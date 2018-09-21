Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s September 20 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the winners of their weekly association tournament held Thursday, September 20. The members of the association played a 4 Man Best Ball.

The first place low gross team members were Bud Nelson, Jack Edwards, and Willie Jimeno. Team Members Dick Fischer, Steve Logan, Don Harris, and Keith Shifleff took first place low net.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.