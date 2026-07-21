Winston Slaugh (December 3, 1942 – July 6, 2026)

Winston Slaugh, 83, passed away on July 6, 2026 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. He was a resident of Manila, Utah.

He was born on December 3, 1942 in Salt Lake City, the son of Royal Slaugh and Winnie (Collier) Slaugh.

Winston attended schools in Unita County, Utah and attended college in Weber. He worked for Us West formally Mountain Bell as a central office tech for 28 years until his retirement on September 30, 1994. He also worked for Daggett County and 3M Market in Manila.

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He married Shirley Austin in West Jordan, Utah on April 2, 1982.

Winston was a member of the Utah search and rescue team, Daggett County search and rescue as well as EMS and LEPC.

He enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, camping, and he loved driving his tractor.

Survivors include his beloved wife Shirley Slaugh of Manila, Utah; sons Mike Stevens, Mike Chavez, Stefan Chavez; daughters Sonona Goodrich, Marlena Carson; brothers Wayne Slaugh, John Slaugh, Dennis Kearl; sisters Sonona Jeffs, Kandi Hart, Pam Berry, Jana Kearl; as well as 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Michelle Slaugh, and two brothers DJ Kearl and Glen Kearl.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.