Winter Storm, Bitter Cold Temperatures on the Way

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While today may seem warmer than it has been in the past week, Sweetwater County residents should be prepared for below zero temperatures and snow moving into the area.

According to the United States National Weather Service (NWS), Sweetwater County residents can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow during this weekend’s snow storm. The storm is expected to start moving in this afternoon or evening and stick around until Monday. As the storm moves out of the area, the bitter cold temperatures will move in.

Currently, Sweetwater County is also under a high wind advisory through tonight, but the winds should die down as the storm makes its way across the state.

As for the cold, Monday looks to be the coldest with an anticipated high of 2 degrees and a low of 17 below zero. While this might be cold, some areas of the state will see temperatures of 30 degrees below zero.

Be sure and bundle up folks! 🥶

For the entire winter storm briefing, see the video below. For the complete forecast, click here.