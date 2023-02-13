Winter Storm Expected to Impact Travel Throughout Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As another snow storm makes its way into Wyoming Tuesday, Wyomingites can expect gusting winds, blowing snow, and slick road conditions throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is expecting winds gusts of up to 65 mph with the storm, which will create extreme blow over risks along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie and Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland. Interstate 90 will also be impacted by the storm with blowing and drifting snow. The strong cold front is anticipated to cause travel impacts through Thursday and possibly Friday.

The South Pass area will see snow, blowing snow, slick road conditions and reduced visibility starting around 4 p.m. tomorrow through Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The storm is expected to make its way into the Rock Springs area tomorrow around 10 p.m. Interstate 80 across the state will be impacted to some degree, including slick roads, blowing snow, and reduced visibility. However the biggest impact is expected to take place between Rawlins and Cheyenne.

Watch the video below for all of the details. For a the complete forecast, click here.