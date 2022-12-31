Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County.

The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.

The winter storm advisory issued for Rock Springs, Green River, and Flaming Gorge will also go into effect tonight at 11 and go through Monday, January 2, at 11 a.m. Residents can expect 3-6 inches of snow in this storm.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night and Monday morning,” the warning states. “Winter travel conditions are likely with slick roads and periods of low visibility.”

For a complete forecast, click here.