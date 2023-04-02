Winter Storm Warning Issued for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of Sweetwater and Lincoln counties.

The warning goes into effect tonight at 11 p.m. and goes through Tuesday at 6 p.m. Areas listed in the warning are the Upper Green River Basin, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and east Sweetwater County.

“Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. Lesser amount of 2 to 5 inches over the north half of Sublette County toward Hoback Junction,” the warning states.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Monday night through Tuesday morning,” according to the NWS. “The combination of snow and wind could create white-out conditions at times.”

Snow may melt during the day, especially on paved surfaces, resulting in accumulations lass than forecasted totals, the warning states.

