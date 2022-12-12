Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — More snow is on the way. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for Sweetwater County has been issued by the United States National Weather Service (NWS).

The winter weather advisory started at noon today and will run until 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. According to the advisory, Rock Springs and Green River residents can expect total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. There could be up to 10 inches of snow east of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The winter storm warning goes into effect today at 5 p.m. and runs through Wednesday, December 14, at 6 a.m. East Sweetwater County can expect to see 4-7 inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult, including Interstate 80,” the NWS advisory states. “Blowing and drifting snow is possible and would limit visibility at times.” For a complete forecast, click here.