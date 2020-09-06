Winter Storm Watch Issued for Sweetwater County

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 9 pm, Monday, September 7, to 9 am Tuesday, September 8.

Sweetwater County residents can expect light snow and very strong easterly winds that could results in significant travel issues. Total now accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

This weather will cause problems to transportation. The strong winds and predicted snow will result in low visibility and control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

For the latest road conditions call 511.