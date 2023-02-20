Winter Weather Impacts Just Keep on Coming

CHEYENNE — A major wind and winter weather event will produce prolonged high to extreme road impacts across Wyoming this week, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation

The department is encouraging travelers to alter plans and routes if possible and warning no unnecessary travel at least through Thursday..

This latest arctic blast is expected to affect all of Wyoming beginning with light snow along Interstate 90 and between Rawlins and Laramie on Interstate 80 today.

Then brace yourselves for the big hit Tuesday through Thursday as an extreme wind event will impact parts of I-25, all of I-80, and South Pass early to midday tomorrow.

A full winter weather event will sweep the entire state late Tuesday and is expected to impact travel into Friday afternoon. Dangerously cold wind chill factors, heavy snow, blowing and severe drifting will likely cause prolonged road closures into Friday.

Please plan accordingly and be sure to log on to the WYDOT website for all the latest road and travel conditions this week.