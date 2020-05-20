Wisconsin Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Near Lyman Tuesday

LYMAN — A 43-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin man died yesterday afternoon when the truck he was driving rolled over near Lyman

According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred at milepost 41 on Interstate 80 east of Lyman, around 12:46 p.m. A 2018 Freightliner Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The Freightliner crossed the left lane and entered the median before overturning.



The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as Kevin W. Smith. Smith was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors. This is the 27th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 36 in 2018, and 36 in 2017 to date.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

