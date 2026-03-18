With Firepower Intact, Lady Wolves Turn Attention to Tightening Defense

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School girls soccer team opens its season this week looking to build on a strong return to Class 4A, bringing back a high-powered offense and one of Wyoming’s top players while focusing on key improvements that could elevate the Lady Wolves into contention.

Green River proved it could compete at the highest level last season, finishing with a solid postseason run and a trip to the 4A consolation championship match. Now, with a core group of returners and standout playmaker Isa Vasco leading the way, expectations are rising entering the new campaign.

“We have a solid group of returning girls that help to push the intensity of our training sessions,” head coach Matthew Robles said. “This incoming freshman class along with the other new girls are catching on to the tactics well and are learning quickly how we expect them to play.”

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The Lady Wolves were among the highest-scoring teams in the state last season, showcasing an explosive attack capable of challenging any defense. That offensive strength remains intact, with Vasco joined by returning contributors Brookelyn Phillips, Brynlee Cordova and Marely Magana.

Still, the primary focus this preseason has been on the other side of the ball.

“We are trying to focus on cleaning up some of our defensive issues from last year,” Robles said. “We were one of the highest scoring teams in the state but we struggled keeping the ball out of our own net. We are really focusing on helping our keepers out by preventing shots on goal.”

Early signs suggest progress, particularly from a defensive unit that returns key starters and added depth.

“So far I’ve been impressed with the work ethic from quite a few girls,” Robles said. “I believe our defense will be much improved. Returning starters Mylie Mele, Autumn Sax and Marely Magana have all showed up this past week ready to play.”

Additional players are also expected to take on larger roles as the season develops.

“We also have a few players that were role players last year that I feel are going to help us a ton this year,” Robles said. “Sailor Richardson, Aliyah Gilbert both will help us as the season progresses.”

While defensive improvement is a priority, Green River’s identity will still revolve around its ability to attack quickly and dictate play.

“I’m hoping to see us continue to grow and clean up the defensive side of things,” Robles said. “We know how explosive our offense can be with players like Isa, Brooklynn, Brynlee, and Marely. We just need to make sure we don’t have to be in barn burner games all season long.”

That balance will be especially important early, as the Lady Wolves look to establish rhythm and confidence in their opening matches.

“It’s always important for us to come out quick and dictate the play,” Robles said. “If we go and play the quick possession attacking soccer we have been it can help us relieve some of the first weekend jitters.”

At the center of it all is Vasco, a dynamic player who has already established herself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the state.

“Honestly, Isa is not a player we have to coach much,” Robles said. “She has a drive to be elite that very few players I have been around have. She is her biggest critic and only needs minor in-game tweaks to really get herself where she needs to be. She is the type of player all coaches want to have.”

Lady Wolves enter the season with both confidence and clear areas for growth in hopes of making a deeper run in Class 4A this spring.