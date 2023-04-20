Wolves Add Webb to Coaching Staff

GREEN RIVER — After the hire of Blaine Christensen as Green River High School’s new head football coach last month, the team is in the process of putting together a coaching staff.

On Wednesday night, the Wolves added Rock Springs Junior High football coach Terrence Webb to the coaching staff. Webb has coached junior high football for over ten years and will serve the Wolves as an assistant overseeing the offensive and defensive line and helping on defense.

Webb is a Rock Springs High School graduate and played on the offensive and defensive line. He went on to play college football at Black Hills State University.

You can read Webb’s full statement below:

Football has always been a passion of mine since I was a little kid and now it’s a dream come true. I have accepted to be the assistant football coach at Green River High School. I’m excited that I get to instill my knowledge of the game into these young student athletes and mold them as young men on and off the field. I just want the community of Green River, parents, players, and the school administration to know I will coach their student athletes to the best of my ability. I’d like to thank a few coaches that helped me along the way — Mike Swenson, Lamar Westbrook, Shawn Muir, and Mark Lenhardt. I also want to thank coach Blaine Christensen and the athletic director Tony Beardsley for giving me the opportunity to become an assistant coach of the Green River Wolves. I am beyond excited and can’t wait to get to work. Go Wolves!