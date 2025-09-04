Wolves Aim to Rebound at Lander After Zero Week Loss

LANDER — The Green River Wolves will look to bounce back from a tough Zero Week defeat when they travel to face the Lander Tigers this Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., with TRN Media providing live HD video and audio coverage on The Radio Network’s Facebook page. Erick Pauley will be on the call, with pregame coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

Green River (0-1) opened its season last week with a 46-21 loss to Mountain View, a game where turnovers proved costly despite some bright moments. Senior wideout Dax Taylor delivered two touchdowns and topped 100 receiving yards, while Carter Steen highlighted the defense with an interception. Sophomore quarterback Oliver Wisniewski also stepped in late and tossed a scoring strike after starter Max Hintz left with an injury after scoring two touchdowns.

In 2023, head coach Blaine Christensen notched his first career win on the road in Lander, when Green River earned its first Week One victory since 2017. That gritty win was built on defense, turnovers, and a strong rushing attack led by Jaxxson Gomez.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

But in 2024, the Wolves hosted Lander in their conference opener and came up just short in a 21-14 loss. Green River struck first on a scoop-and-score by Taylor after Hintz forced a fumble, but the Tigers answered with a pair of touchdowns before halftime to take control. Hintz pulled the Wolves within a score late in the fourth with a 1-yard plunge, yet the offense struggled to establish the run all night, finishing with only 26 rushing yards. Despite forcing four turnovers, including another takeaway from Taylor, Green River couldn’t convert enough opportunities to complete the comeback.

Now, in 2025, the Wolves return to Lander looking to recapture the magic of that 2023 road win while erasing the memory of last year’s setback. With Taylor emerging as a go-to weapon, Steen steady in the secondary, and the sting of last year still fresh, Green River will try to flip the script and grab its first win of the season.