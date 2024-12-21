Wolves and Lady Wolves Secure Wins on Day Two of Flaming Gorge Classic

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves showed grit and determination on the second day of the Flaming Gorge Classic, as both teams secured hard-fought victories against strong opponents.

Lady Wolves Dominate Kemmerer, Outlast Pinedale

The Green River Lady Wolves began their day with a commanding performance against Kemmerer in an added morning matchup, cruising to a 64-18 victory. Senior Addy Demaret lit up the scoreboard, sinking six three-pointers in the first half to lead all scorers with 18 points.

However, the real test came in their second game of the day, a late-afternoon showdown against the Pinedale Lady Wranglers. Pinedale entered the game riding high after a 70-27 win over Rock Springs, led by senior standout Elyn Bowers, who had scored 27 points in that contest.

The Lady Wolves fought hard from the opening tip, trailing by just four points, 15-11, at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Green River took control, holding Pinedale to seven points while scoring 16 themselves. Junior Isa Vasco led the charge with ten points in the period, showcasing stellar defense that limited Bowers to 12 first-half points. Green River held a 31-18 advantage at halftime.

The second half turned into a thrilling duel between Vasco and Bowers. Vasco, who was held scoreless in the first quarter, finished with a game-high 28 points, including a remarkable 15-of-18 performance from the free-throw line. Bowers closed with 26 points for Pinedale, but Vasco’s efforts propelled Green River to a 61-55 victory.

Senior Alyxis White added 10 points for Pinedale, while Green River received balanced contributions from Demaret (7 points), Nicole Wilson (9), and Eva Murry (8).

After the game, Lady Wolves head coach Clint Landon praised his team’s effort in the doubleheader, particularly their ability to contain Bowers. “I want her to earn every basket,” he said. Landon also credited the team’s success at the free-throw line, saying, “When we shoot 29 free throws, we’re 2-0.” Vasco was named TRN Media’s Player of the Game.

Wolves Outrun Pinedale in High-Scoring Contest

The Green River Wolves followed the Lady Wolves’ lead, delivering a thrilling 75-62 victory over Pinedale in a game that featured explosive scoring and multiple lead changes.

The first quarter set the tone, with both offenses firing on all cylinders. Pinedale held a narrow 19-17 lead, with senior Alex Gosar scoring 10 points. For Green River, senior Dax Taylor led the way with eight points.

Green River gained momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Pinedale 23-19 to take a 40-38 lead into halftime. The Wolves’ balanced attack saw three players—Hunter Lake, Dawson Peterson, and Taylor—each score 10 points in the half.

The tight battle continued in the third quarter, with Green River narrowly outscoring Pinedale 12-11 to extend their lead to 52-51.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolves pulled away, dominating with a 23-11 run to seal the victory. Lake finished with a team-high 23 points, while Peterson added 14 and Dylan Archibald contributed 15. Peterson’s all-around performance earned him TRN Media’s Player of the Game honors.

After the game, head coach Laurie Ivie highlighted the team’s improvement from the previous night and their balanced scoring effort. “I felt we played a lot better than we did last night,” she said. Ivie also commended Pinedale’s Gosar brothers, as Alex finished with 19 points and Matt added 18, including a half-court buzzer-beater in the second quarter.

Looking Ahead

The Lady Wolves, now winners of four straight, and the Wolves, winners of two straight, look to build on their strong performances as the Flaming Gorge Classic continues. With momentum on their side, both teams are eager to carry their winning ways into the final day against Mountain View.