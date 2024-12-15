Wolves and Lady Wolves Wrap Up Oil City Tip-Off Tournament

CASPER — The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves closed out the Oil City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, with the Lady Wolves earning their first win of the season and the Wolves putting up a spirited fight against a strong Laramie team.

Friday Struggles Against Arvada

Both Green River teams faced tough losses Friday against Arvada. The Lady Wolves fell 53-43 despite a solid performance from Nicole Wilson, who led the team with 11 points. In the boys’ game, Hunter Lake paced the Wolves with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as Arvada secured a 78-51 victory.

Saturday Highlights: Lady Wolves Earn First Win

The Lady Wolves bounced back on Saturday to claim a 59-47 win over Laramie, marking their first victory under head coach Clint Landon. Isa Vasco led the offensive charge with 18 points, including 11 in the first half, while Wilson added 15. The team showed aggression in getting to the free-throw line, attempting 29 shots, though they converted only 15.

Wolves Compete Against State Finalists

The Wolves faced a formidable Laramie squad that featured University of Wyoming commit Neil Summers, who helped lead his team to the state championship game last season. Despite the challenge, Green River put up a fight, falling 84-67. Hunter Lake shined offensively, scoring 23 points and hitting seven three-pointers, including three in a strong first quarter for the Wolves. Defensively, Green River limited Summers to just 8 points, a notable achievement against the 6-foot-9 standout.

Next Up: Flaming Gorge Classic

The Wolves and Lady Wolves return to Green River next week to compete in the Flaming Gorge Classic, giving fans a chance to see the teams in action on their home court.

Fans can follow the Wolves and Lady Wolves live on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM or stream the games on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Check out some photos from the Saturday games below.