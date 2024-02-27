Wolves and Tigers Battle in First Round of Regionals

JeVon Newman guarding Hunter Lake as he take the ball up court. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers boys varsity basketball teams are going to face each other for the third time this year during the first round of the 4A West Regional Tournament. The game starts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the GRHS gym as the Wolves host the 4A West Regionals this year.

This game, as well as all other Tigers and Wolves games, will be broadcast by TRN Media. The GRHS boys and girls games can be heard on KUGR at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. The RSHS boys and girls games can be heard on KZWB 97.9. You can also listen to the game on our audio-only live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

In their last two games, the Wolves defeated the Tigers 69-61 and 50-48. Despite the two losses to the Wolves, the Tigers finished the regular season as the first seed in the 4A Northwest while the Wolves come into regionals as the bottom seed in the 4A Southwest.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The winner of the game will move on to a semifinal matchup between the winner of the Jackson vs Cody game while the losing team will play the losing team from that game. The Jackson vs Cody game is played immediately after the Tigers-Wolves game concludes.

Whichever team is defeated out of the Wolves and Tigers game will have to win two games in a row to qualify for state next week. If they fail to do so, their season ends.

For the complete boys bracket, click here.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The girls’ teams also are competing at regionals for both schools. The Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves come in as the second seed in their respective conferences. Rock Springs plays Evanston at 10:30 a.m. Thursday while Green River plays Kelly Walsh the same day at 4:30 p.m.

For the complete girls bracket, click here.