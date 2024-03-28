Wolves and Tigers Clash on the Diamond

GREEN RIVER – The Green River and Rock Springs high school softball teams face each other for the first time this year in Green River Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Both teams were in Casper last week facing Natrona County and Kelly Walsh.

TRN Media is live-streaming the first varsity game between the two schools this week with a Green River and Rock Springs stream. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Last Friday, Green River faced Kelly Walsh and Rock Springs faced Natrona County. The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Trojans 17-14 in a back-and-forth conference game while the Lady Tigers defeated the Fillies 9-5 in their conference game.

The following day, the Lady Wolves faced Natrona while the Lady Tigers faced Kelly Walsh. Green River would unfortunately fall despite having a good game at the plate, with a final score of 17-7. Rock Springs ended up winning both their conference games in Casper with a 13-9 win over Kelly Walsh.

With Green River coming in with a 1-1 conference record and Rock Springs coming in with a 2-0 conference record, the Lady Wolves have a chance to tie their conference records with a win.

Both teams have good youth with Rock Springs’ freshman Tarin Anderson having a great weekend last week, batting .667 and securing seven doubles and two triples. She was also honored as wyopreps Athlete of the Week. The Lady Wolves also play a few underclassmen including freshman Imagin Wilde who provides great athleticism in the infield on defense and solid hitting ability.