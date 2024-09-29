Wolves and Tigers Compete at Wyoming State Tennis Tournament

GILLETTE — The Wyoming State Tennis Tournament wrapped up in Gillette over the weekend, with athletes from Green River and Rock Springs showcasing their skills against the state’s best. Both schools had impressive runs in the tournament, with players coming close to making deep runs in their respective brackets.

For the Green River boys, Jake Nielsen fell just two wins short of a top-four finish in the Boys #2 Singles bracket. The Boys #2 Doubles team of Dodson and Neher also came close, needing just one more win to secure a place among the top four finishers. In Boys #3 Doubles, Maez and Myers won their opening match but were defeated in the second round by Brown and Miller of Sheridan, who finished second in the tournament. Neher, Hokanson, and Dylan Archibald also represented the Wolves in Gillette.

On the girls’ side, Rylin Arnell made a strong start by winning her first-round match in Girls #1 Singles but fell in the second round to state champion Hailey Mathis-Brietkopf from Cheyenne Central. Arnell was just two wins away from a top-four finish. In Girls #2 Singles, Grace Gomez also won her opening match but lost to Rosey Jones from Jackson, who ended up as the tournament’s runner-up. Wahl and English competed in #2 Doubles, winning their first match before falling to Wassink and Dansie from Cody, who went on to finish third. Lopez, Beutel, Davis, and Britton also competed for Green River.

The Rock Springs boys had a strong showing in Boys #1 Doubles, with Aanerud and Wiberg advancing to the third round. They fell to Romer and Christensen of Kelly Walsh, who ultimately won the state championship. In Boys #2 Doubles, Swafford and Powell won their first match but were eliminated by Bingham and Benniga from Jackson, who placed fourth. Jenkins and Powell won their opening match in Boys #3 Doubles but were defeated in the second round by Schutz and Gorman of Cheyenne East, who went on to take third. Tanner Tryzbiak and Emilio Corona also competed for the Tigers in singles matches.

For the Rock Springs girls, Evie Long fell in her first-round match in Girls #2 Singles but returned to win her first game in the third-place bracket before facing Green River’s Grace Gomez, ending her run there. Cumorah Shuler, Turnwall, Atwood, Killpack, Asper, Anderson, and Miller also represented the Rock Springs Tigers.

For full results, click here.

Overall, Green River’s boys finished 12th, while Rock Springs’ boys placed 14th. The Green River girls took 10th, with the Rock Springs girls finishing 14th. Despite the challenging competition, both teams demonstrated resilience and determination.