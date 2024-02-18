Wolves and Tigers Finish Sixth at State Swimming

LARAMIE – Green River and Rock Springs finished their boys’ swimming season today at State Swimming. Both teams finished sixth on the year with the Wolves in 3A and the Tigers in 4A. Both teams finished the year with one state champion as Seniors Gunner Seiloff and Joe Renfro both finish their High School careers on top.

Green River had 104 points in their sixth-place finish. They also finished with six top-five finishes at State. The Wolves’ lone Senior, Joe Renfro is the state champion in the Special 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 31.69 seconds. Renfro was also awarded The Nancy Nakahara Profile in Courage Award.

Colin Gilmore had a pair of top-five finishes. He was second in the 500-Yard Freestyle with 4:55.31 and fourth in the 200 Freestyle with 1:49.70. Keegan Gailey took fourth in the One Meter Dive with 377.65 points.

The Wolves also had two relay teams in the top five. They took fifth in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay with 1:33.85. They were fourth in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay with 3:30.04. Gilmore, Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, and Andrew Neher were the swimmers on both teams.

Check out the full 3A swimming and diving results here.

Rock Springs finished sixth in 4A with 119 points along with four top-five finishes. Gunner Seiloff’s state championship came from the 100-Yard Freestyle as he finished with a time of 48.39 seconds. He also came in second in the 50-Yard Freestyle with 21.96.

The Tigers also had two relay teams finish in the top five. They took fifth in the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relay with times of 1:33.40 and 3:30.59 respectively. Seiloff, Timothy Stephens, Koen Asper, and Noah Brandt were the swimmers of both relay teams.

Check out the full results of 4A swimming and diving here.