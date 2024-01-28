Wolves and Tigers Finish Top Five at Ron Thon

RIVERTON – The Wolves and Tigers finish the Ron Thon in the top five teams, with 12 wrestlers finishing in the top five. Green River finished third with 153.5 team points and the Tigers placed fifth with 124.5 points. The Wolves and Tigers girls teams also competed and had two top-five wrestlers each.

The Wolves finished with seven top-five wrestlers. The Tigers had five.

In the 106 lbs. bracket, Green River had two wrestlers in the top five. Tavin Vendetti placed fourth, while Bentley Johnson was fifth. Vendetti is now 24-13 on the year, while Johnson sits at 25-9.

At 113 pounds, Lucas Todd placed fifth and is 23-7 on the year. Todd fell in the consolation semifinals to Rock Springs’ Dan Arnoldi. Arnoldi went on to place fourth after falling to Moorcroft’s Dayn Humes by fall in the third-place match.

In the 126 lbs. bracket, Green River’s Spencer Wright lost by decision 7-5 to Kemmerer’s Roany Proffit in the championship match. Wright is now 21-10 on the year. Rock Springs’ Justin Henry finished third and is now 13-4 on the year.

Axel Mackinnon finished third at 132 lbs. and defeated Braydnn Terry of Moorcroft by a 13-6 decision. Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher made it to the 138 lbs. championship match but couldn’t finish the tournament due to injury. He still placed second and is 31-2 on the year.

The final top five wrestlers for Green River were Nick Weipert and James Herwaldt. At 144 lbs., Weipert placed third and is 30-5. Herwaldt placed fourth at 165 lbs. and is 24-8 on the year.

Sam Thornhill and Ian Dickinson were the final two wrestlers for Rock Springs in the top five. Thornhill placed third at 175 lbs. on a 5-4 decision in the third-place match and is 29-7 on the year. Dickinson at 210 lbs. was also third after he pinned his opponent in the third-place match in 49 seconds. He is 31-5 on the year.

For Green River, Bianca Maez placed fifth at 105 lbs. and is 18-11 on the year. Brianna Uhrig placed fourth at 110 lbs. and is 19-7.

For the Lady Tigers, Sarah Eddy placed fifth at 155 lbs. and is 11-2 on the year. Hali Witt had the highest placement of all Sweetwater County girls. She competed in the 170-pound championship bout but fell to Cody’s Ashten Hubbs, who is undefeated this year. Witt is now 11-9.

Check out some of the photos taken at the Ron Thon below.