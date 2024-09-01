Wolves and Tigers Finish Weekend with Combined 4-8 Record in Tennis

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers faced tough competition this weekend in high school tennis matches against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, and Rawlins. Here’s a breakdown of their performances.

The Green River Wolves girls team had a challenging match against Kelly Walsh, losing 5-0. Kelly Walsh showcased their dominance across all matches. Harper Klinger defeated Rylin Arnell 6-1, 6-1 in the 1st singles, and Olivia Wilson overcame Grace Gomez 6-2, 6-2 in the 2nd singles. In doubles, the Kelly Walsh teams took straight-set victories, with Hager/Klosterman winning against Lopez/Beutel 7-5, 6-4, and L. Bradfield/Larson beating Wahl/English 6-3, 6-2. The closest match came in the 3rd doubles, where Ramsey/W. Bradfield edged out Britton/Davis in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The boys team from Green River fared better against Kelly Walsh, winning 3-2. Dylan Archibald and Jake Nielson led the way with victories in the 1st and 2nd singles, respectively. Archibald defeated Bode Strand 6-3, 6-2, while Nielson won 6-1, 6-1 over Lochlan Brynes. The Wolves secured their third point in the 2nd doubles with a hard-fought three-set victory by Dodson/Ai. Neher, 7-6 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Rock Springs Tigers girls team also struggled against Kelly Walsh, losing 5-0. Similar to Green River, Rock Springs found it tough to gain traction, as Kelly Walsh controlled every match. Harper Klinger defeated Cumorah Shuler 6-1, 6-1 in the 1st singles, while Olivia Wilson defeated Evie Long 6-3, 6-0 in the 2nd singles. Kelly Walsh also took all doubles matches in straight sets.

The Tigers boys team put up a fight against Kelly Walsh but ultimately fell short 3-2. Emilio Corona provided a bright spot for Rock Springs, dominating his 2nd singles match against Lochlan Brynes 6-0, 6-0. The Tigers also won the 2nd doubles, with Swafford/B. Powell defeating Boyles/Larsen 6-4, 6-2. However, Kelly Walsh secured the win with victories in the 1st singles, 1st doubles, and 3rd doubles.

Green River faced off against Natrona County on Saturday, with mixed results. The girls team lost 4-1, earning their sole point from a forfeit in the 2nd doubles. Rylin Arnell and Grace Gomez suffered defeats in their singles matches, with Arnell’s scores missing and Gomez falling 6-4, 6-3 to Madeline Scott. The Wolves boys team came close but ultimately fell 3-2 to Natrona County. Dylan Archibald and Jake Nielson both faced tough matches, with Archibald losing a close 7-6 (7-5) tiebreak in the third set against Zach Chenevert, while Nielson fell 6-1, 6-0 to Grayson Ingram. Green River’s wins came in the 2nd and 3rd doubles.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs played against Natrona County, with the girls team losing 5-0. Ciara Mueller and Madeline Elston secured straight-set wins in the singles for Natrona, and their doubles teams followed suit. However, the boys team from Rock Springs earned a 3-2 victory. Emilio Corona won his 2nd singles match 6-0, 6-0, and all three doubles matches went in favor of Rock Springs, including a comeback win by T. Powell/Jenkins in the 3rd doubles.

On Saturday, the Rock Springs girls team faced Rawlins, losing 4-1. The Tigers’ only point came in the 3rd doubles with a victory by Anderson/Miller, 6-4, 6-2. For the boys, Rock Springs rebounded against Rawlins with a 4-1 win. Emilio Corona continued his strong performance, defeating Lee Maestas 6-4, 6-1 in the 2nd singles, while the Tigers swept all three doubles matches to secure the team win.

Both Green River and Rock Springs will look to build on their experiences as the season progresses, aiming to fine-tune their strategies and improve their performances in upcoming matches.