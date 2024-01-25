Wolves and Tigers Gear up for Ron Thon

RIVERTON – Green River and Rock Springs wrestling teams head to Riverton for this year’s Ron Thon tournament. The Wolves and Tigers saw success in their outings last week and hope to keep that momentum in Riverton. The Tigers defeated Riverton 53-30 in a home duel last week. Green River took first place in the Lander Tournament with 203.5 points. Check out more on how the Wolves did at the tournament in Lander here.

TRN Media had a chance to ask Green River Head Coach Josh Wisniewski a few questions before they head to the Ron Thon. The Ron Thon is one of the biggest tournaments in Wyoming before state.

“I like that most of the Wyoming teams compete at this tournament and we kind of get to see where we are statewide,” Wisniewski said. “It’s important that we are getting better every day, every practice, every match. The Ron Thon is important but it’s just another stepping stone to prepare us for regionals and state.”

The Green River Wolves are the defending 3A State Champions and Wisniewski reflected on what the team’s biggest strength has been this year.

“I feel like our biggest strength is the culture the team has built and continues to build,” Wisniewski said. “The team works hard to improve, we have great leadership, and everyone is working to improve the team and themselves.”