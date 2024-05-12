Wolves and Tigers Head to State

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams finished out their final games of the season ahead of the State Tournament next week.

The Rock Springs boys who were in the 4A West Regional Tournament, finished third and claim the third seed for the State Tournament next week. En route to securing the placement, they defeated Natrona County 3-0 Saturday in Star Valley. Next week, they face the loser of the Cheyenne Central vs. Sheridan game that takes place Saturday at 4 p.m.

For the Green River boys, they started out the weekend with a 2-0 win over Powell with goals from Irie Kuball and Jaxon Morris. Unfortunately, they couldn’t carry their momentum as they fell 3-0 to Cody the following day, dropping them from the first seed to the second seed. As of time of publication, they are lined up to face Buffalo next week at State.

The Green River Lady Wolves fell in both games against Powell and Cody with final scores of 9-5 and 4-0 respectively. In the Powell game, both teams came out firing with three goals between the two in the first 20 minutes. Isa Vasco scored four goals while Brynlee Cordova scored one. Vasco’s second goal of the game marked her 100th career goal.

With the two conference losses this week, the GRHS girls team stays as the fourth seed in the 3A West ahead of state and faces top-seed Douglas team after they defeated Worland Friday.