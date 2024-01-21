Wolves and Tigers hit the Road this Weekend, Lady Wolves Won Second Consecutive Game

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wolves and Tigers were on the road this weekend after they hosted their first conference games of the season earlier this week. The Wolves went to Jackson while the Tigers went to Cody. Green River would come away with one win after the girls defeated Jackson 58-28. The Tigers would drop both games.

The Lady Wolves are now 2-0 in conference games this year. Addison Demaret had a fantastic game. She finished with 17 points which led all scores. She made four three-pointers and was 3-3 at the line. Demaret was dominant defensively as well. She finished the game with 11 blocks. Brianna Strauss was second in scoring with 16 points. She made four three-point shots and was 2-2 at the free-throw line. Madison Moffat started the game off great with nine points in the first quarter. She finished with 13 points and was third on the team in scoring.

The GRHS boys fell 62-58. They were up most of the game but gave up 18 points in the final quarter and could only put up 13 of their own. Theran Archibald had another great game scoring. He finished with 30 points which included four three-pointers. He also shot 4-4 at the free-throw line. Hunter Lake finished the game with 11 points and Chris Wilson finished with 12.

The Tigers dropped both games in Cody. The girls fell to the Fillies 47-41. Sydnee Harris led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and she went 5-6 at the free throw line. Emma Asay and Ella Brewster were tied for second in points for the team with eight.

The boys struggled today after a huge win over Riverton last night on their home court. They fell 41-38. Two Tigers were able to crack double digits in scoring. Goodness Okere finished the game with 10 along with Joey Stauffer who had 10 as well.