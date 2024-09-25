Wolves and Tigers Prepare for Wyoming State Tennis Tournament

GILLETTE — The Wyoming State Tennis Tournament is set to kick off on Thursday, September 26, in Gillette, with top tennis players from across the state converging for three days of intense competition. Athletes from Green River and Rock Springs, fresh off solid performances at the South Regional Tournament, are poised to compete for state titles.

The South Regional, held last week, saw Green River’s and Rock Springs’ players place in multiple categories, setting them up for promising runs at the state level. Green River’s Grace Gomez secured a second-place finish in the #2 Girls Singles, while Rock Springs’ Evie Long placed third in the same bracket.

In doubles action, the Green River team of Wahl and English claimed third in #2 Girls Doubles, while Rock Springs’ Killpack and Asper earned fourth in the same event. Green River’s Davis and Britton finished third in #3 Girls Doubles, contributing to the team’s overall third-place finish in the girls’ standings at the regional tournament.

On the boys’ side, Green River’s Jake Nielsen placed third in #2 Boys Singles, while Rock Springs’ team of Aanerud and Wiberg took second place in #1 Boys Doubles. The Green River duo of Dodson and Neher finished third in #2 Boys Doubles, and Maez and Myers claimed fourth in #3 Boys Doubles.

With the South Regional results setting the stage, both Green River and Rock Springs athletes will look to carry their momentum into the state tournament. Green River’s girls team, which finished third at regionals with 33 points, will aim to make a deep run. Rock Springs, which finished fifth with 18 points, will look to improve on its regional success and make a strong showing in the tournament.

For the boys, Rock Springs finished fifth at regionals with 27 points, while Green River placed sixth with 23 points. Both teams have several top finishers ready to contend at state.

The Wyoming State Tennis Tournament will take place at various courts throughout Gillette, with matches beginning each day at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will conclude with an awards ceremony following the final matches on Saturday.

Players and teams will compete in a single-elimination format, with the top four finishers in each bracket receiving medals.